California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 55,133 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Schlumberger worth $131,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,130,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

