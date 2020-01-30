California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 61,502 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of WP Carey worth $113,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in WP Carey by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 263,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in WP Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

