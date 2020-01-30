California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Darden Restaurants worth $110,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

