California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397,202 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Exxon Mobil worth $702,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,287,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

