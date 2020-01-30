California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Extra Space Storage worth $111,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $12,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

