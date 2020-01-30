California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $147,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 178,922.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

