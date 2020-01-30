California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $124,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 360,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

