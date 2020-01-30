California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of First Republic Bank worth $123,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

