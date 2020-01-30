California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Hormel Foods worth $108,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.