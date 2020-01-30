California Public Employees Retirement System Has $110.04 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $110,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.