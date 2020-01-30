California Public Employees Retirement System Has $110.90 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.66% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $110,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CHKP stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

