California Public Employees Retirement System Has $114.57 Million Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.85% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $114,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

