California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.90 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $115,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

