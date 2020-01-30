California Public Employees Retirement System Has $120.03 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $120,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.07.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,745 shares of company stock worth $21,900,741. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $424.13 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $337.26 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average is $413.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

