California Public Employees Retirement System Has $121.94 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Phillips 66 worth $121,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

