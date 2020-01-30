California Public Employees Retirement System Has $122.47 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $122,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.06 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

