California Public Employees Retirement System Has $126.66 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of FirstEnergy worth $126,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 358,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

