California Public Employees Retirement System Has $130.22 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Deere & Company worth $130,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.