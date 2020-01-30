California Public Employees Retirement System Has $130.29 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Invitation Homes worth $130,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 259,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,396,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after buying an additional 980,665 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

