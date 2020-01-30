California Public Employees Retirement System Has $132.63 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Prologis worth $132,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.04.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

