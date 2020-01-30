California Public Employees Retirement System Has $133.09 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $133,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.