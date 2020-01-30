California Public Employees Retirement System Has $134.78 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Biogen worth $134,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $282.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

