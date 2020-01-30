California Public Employees Retirement System Has $137.40 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $137,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

