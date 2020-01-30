California Public Employees Retirement System Has $140.82 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.54% of Willis Towers Watson worth $140,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $212.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $158.06 and a one year high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

