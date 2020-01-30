California Public Employees Retirement System Has $140.95 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of BlackRock worth $140,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

NYSE:BLK opened at $536.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.82 and a one year high of $547.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

