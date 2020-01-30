California Public Employees Retirement System Has $142.53 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of Church & Dwight worth $142,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE CHD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

