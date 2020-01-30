California Public Employees Retirement System Has $143.16 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Arch Capital Group worth $143,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

