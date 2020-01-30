California Public Employees Retirement System Has $147.23 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $147,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.