California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $137,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

LH opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $181.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

