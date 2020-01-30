California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $121,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $76,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of NSC opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average of $187.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.97 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

