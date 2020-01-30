California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 170,421 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of UDR worth $112,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,782,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.