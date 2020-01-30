California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,369 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $109,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 579.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

