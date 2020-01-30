California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,355 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Cooper Companies worth $128,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cooper Companies by 152.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 30,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

NYSE:COO opened at $354.32 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.91 and a 200 day moving average of $315.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

