California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,661 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $133,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $312.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.