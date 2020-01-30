California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $110,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

