California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $121,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,610,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

