California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $117,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

