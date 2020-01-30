California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $113,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $590.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

