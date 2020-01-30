California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Genuine Parts worth $115,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

