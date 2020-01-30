California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,845 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Loews worth $116,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Loews by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1,200.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 299.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 121.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Loews stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

