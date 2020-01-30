California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 69,674 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Leidos worth $111,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.83 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

