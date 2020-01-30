California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $106,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

