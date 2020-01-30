California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Applied Materials worth $138,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.