California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

