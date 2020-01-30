Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 478,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,640. The stock has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Several analysts have commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

