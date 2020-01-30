Callisto Network Trading Up 10.5% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and $84,668.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,360,698,111 coins and its circulating supply is 2,314,315,373 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

