Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 158.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 566,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

