Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.29-1.33 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.38.

CPT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 566,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

