Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 566,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

