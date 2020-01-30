Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camping World by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.